Amotekun Corps Arrests Two Men Caught Having Sex In Ondo

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2021

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested two men allegedly caught having sex with each other.

The two men, Seyi Balogun alias Amunidara, and Tosin Arifalo, were arrested at Kajola in Ijoka area of Akure.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Speaking to journalists, Balogun, a native of Isua Akoko, claimed that Tosin that lured him into the act.

"I was never into it before, it was Tosin that came to me saying he loved me. I don’t like the act, he seduced me, he lured me into it. I told him to give me rest of mind, but when he was threatening me, I had to obey him. Since then, we have been having sex together. What I can say is that the devil caused it, and I have warned him not to come to my house again," he said.

However, Tosin from Iro in Akure, countered the claims, stating that he was, instead lured by Balogun into having sex with him three times.

Tosin stated that anytime Balogun wanted to have sex with him, he would take him to his house at Kajola in Ijoka where they engaged in the immoral act.

He further alleged that Balogun introduced him to one of his friends, Olojijo, who had sex with him many times.

According to reports, both men have been handed over to the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for investigation and prosecution.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

