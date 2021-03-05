BREAKING: Bandits Kill 15 People, Abduct Hundreds In Sokoto

The gunmen also abducted over 100 villagers, including nursing mothers and children.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed at least 15 people in Tanau village, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits with sophisticated weapons stormed the village on Friday morning and started shooting indiscriminately.

According to a source, the gunmen also abducted over 100 villagers, including nursing mothers and children. 

He alleged that the attackers were Fulani herdsmen who have been attacking the villages persistently.

“They carried out deadly attacks and looted our village. At least 15 people were killed while over 100 people were abducted. They were shooting sporadically, they did not even spare any one, including women, nursing mothers and children. They herded them into bush,” the source said.

Sokoto is one of the most terrorised Northwest states in Nigeria. Its residents have been severely troubled by bandits and kidnappers. 

The state government in 2019 entered into a peace accord with the bandits.

But despite the accord, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed. 

