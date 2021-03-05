BREAKING: I Tested Positive For COVID-19, Says Ex-President Obasanjo

It is nothing to worry about, when I was tested positive, my household were running from me, I told them to stay in their place while I stay in mine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2021

A former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday says he once tested positive for the coronavirus.

Obasanjo disclosed this in Abeokuta while speaking at a colloquium put in place to celebrate his 84th birthday.

The programme was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

He said, “It will surprise you that I was tested positive for covid-19. I called them to come and test me, they came on a Saturday, I didn’t get the result till Wednesday and it came out positive but I didn’t see any symptoms.

“When they came three days after, they tested me and said I was negative, that is three days after I tested positive.

“My daughter, Iyabo, is an epidemiologist and I called her to explain. She said maybe they tested me at the later stage of my being positive.

“I told her I had no symptoms and she said it could be a faulty result. But I was tested positive. Since then I have been tested three times negative, so, if you want to come near me, you can come near me.

“It is nothing to worry about, when I was tested positive, my household were running from me, I told them to stay in their place while I stay in mine.”

SaharaReporters, New York

