How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu and some top officials of the Nigeria Customs Service recently defrauded the Nigerian government of N51 billion, top sources in the agency told SaharaReporters.

Danu is an arrowhead in what is now known in some quarters as President Muhammadu Buhari’s oil mafia group.

SaharaReporters gathered the N51 billion was meant to improve Customs revenue.

A source said the fraud, which implicates the Comptroller General of the NCS, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), was named “Revenue Assurance Fraud" by some officials of the agency.

Another source said N2.5 billion was also transferred to a foundation owned by Buhari's daughter, Zahra, for which Danu is a signatory.

“Some top Customs operatives and one Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu shared N51 billion. N2.5 billion out of the fund was transferred to a foundation owned by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter.

“Comptroller General Hameed Ali has been on low key since the scandal broke out. They have him by the vice grip,” one of sources said.

In 2019, Danu made headlines when he was arrested at Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom, for an alleged passport scam and money laundering.

SaharaReporters gathered that the Dan Amana Dutse was caught with fake Malta Passport and in his possession, more than £200,000.00 in cash.

Sources said the £200,000.00 which Danu was carrying to give someone in the UK, according to him, was likely meant for Aisha Buhari who was then in London.

In 2019, his flagship company, Casiva was listed among the 15 consortia/companies awarded the 2019/2020 contracts for the exchange of crude oil for imported petroleum products by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

Danu’s company was also in 2016 awarded contract for the provision of pipeline security and maintenance services along Kaduna-Kano and Zaria-Gusau segments.