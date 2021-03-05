Nigerian Soldier, Girlfriend Supplying Ammunition, Uniforms To Bandits Arrested In Zamfara

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2021

The Zamfara State Government says a Nigerian soldier and his girlfriend have been arrested for supplying ammunition and military uniforms to armed bandits in the state.

The governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, represented by his deputy chief of staff, Bashir Maru, disclosed this at a press conference on Friday.

File Photo

He said the soldier and his girlfriend were arrested by the military through community-driven intelligence.

Bandits terrorising the state are often seen in military fatigues. 

“The military recently arrested an army officer and his girlfriend who were engaged in assisting bandits with military uniforms and ammunition in active connivance with other saboteurs. This arrest was only made possible through community-driven intelligence,” he said.

“While the state government awaits the action the military will take on this matter and make an official statement, the development has further proved the position of Governor Bello Mohammed that unless the fight against banditry is cleansed of bad eggs and saboteurs, we may not record the desired success in the fight.

“Let me use this medium to salute the courage and patriotism of the individual who came forward with information that led to the arrest of these traitors. Our gratitude knows no bounds.” 

Farming and herding communities in Zamfara and the wider region have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

Few days ago, 279 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state were abducted.

The schoolgirls were released some days later. 

The gunmen were said to have arrived at the school around 1am and loaded the girls in buses.

SaharaReporters, New York

