Nigeria's Protectors Turned Victims: 17 Policemen Killed By Hoodlums In South-East, South-South in 2021

There have been targeted attacks on police stations and policemen in the South-East and South-South regions of the country recently.

Most of these assaults on security agents are carried out by suspected armed hoodlums. And sadly, some police officers lost their lives in the attacks.

Some people have linked the occurrences to a statement made by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, that with the existence of the Eastern Security Network, the regions do not need the services of the Nigeria Police.

10 Policemen Murdered By Gunmen In Cross River

In the last recent weeks, not less than ten policemen have been brutally murdered by gunmen in 2021.

It was first reported that gunmen stormed a checkpoint in Obubra on the Calabar-Ikom highway, and killed six policemen while a soldier was injured. Barely two weeks later, four policemen were killed at a checkpoint in Idundu, near Calabar.

Also, several policemen were injured and said to be receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Irene Ugbo, in a telephone interview with some journalists confirmed the incident but insisted that only two policemen were killed and a soldier injured in the attack that occurred on Tuesday night.

It reportedly gathered that the gunmen drove in a sienna car attacked policemen at a checkpoint at Onyadama and killed four of them and also took away their weapons.

A source said, “The same gang drove down to Ofatura checkpoint and shot sporadically and the policemen at the checkpoint took to their heels but two were shot at the back and they died.”

Two Policemen Killed As Hoodlums Burn Police Stations In Abia

On February 23, suspected hoodlums attacked a police station at Abayi, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area close to Aba.

The heavily armed gunmen, in a report, stormed the station around 2:00 pm and burnt the building.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, while confirming the attacks promised that the perpetrators would be apprehended.

Early that month, February 1 precisely, suspected gunmen had attacked Umuoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State and killed a police inspector.

The attack was carried out around 3:00 am. In the attack, the police station was razed and operational vans were burnt as well.

The PPRO confirmed, saying, “In the course of that attack, one inspector lost his life, another policewoman was seriously injured. The hoodlums then broke into the armoury and stole some arms, including the gun of the inspector who was killed.

“They also burnt down the station and the vehicles parked on the premises, including one of our serviceable patrol vans.”

The spokesperson said the inspector’s corpse was conveyed to the mortuary, while a female officer injured was receiving treatment in hospital.

Two Policeman Killed, Three Injured In Imo Gun Duel With Armed Criminals

Suspected Gunmen, on February 5, in a night attack at Obowo Divisional Police Headquarters, located at Umulowe area of Imo State, killed two police officers who were on duty.

The hoodlums also injured three other cops who repelled them from gaining access into the headquarters.

Their invasion met with rigid opposition from police officers who were on duty when they tried to access the police premises, which led to a gun battle that claimed the lives of the security agents.

One of the hoodlums was killed in the gun duel but the hoodlums drove off with their member's corpse.

The source said, "Two policemen died in the incident. Three were wounded. One of the hoodlums was also killed but they drove off with him. The policemen who were killed were the ones who repelled them."

A spokesperson for the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, established that the hoodlums killed two police officers.

He also said that the three other policemen who were wounded during the incident had been discharged from a local hospital where they were rushed to and transferred to a better hospital in the state capital.

Three Police Officers Shot Dead, Two Injured In Abakaliki

January 9 recorded a sad occurrence of three police officers killed by suspected hoodlums while two others sustained serious bullet wounds at Onueke Police Station in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

These gunmen invaded the police station in the night and opened fire on the security operatives on duty.

The murdered officers were two inspectors and one female who was relaxing in her room when the hoodlums attacked.

It was also gathered that the criminal invaders took away two AK 47 rifles kept at the station.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs. Loveth Oda, who confirmed the incident said the corpses of the slain officers were deposited in a mortuary while the two who sustained gunshot wounds were receiving treatment.

While the police commands of the affected states promised a series of interrogation to nab the culprits, they also vowed to prevent such occurrences in future.