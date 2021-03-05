Protect Igbo Communities In Benue Or ESN Will Move In, IPOB Tells Governor Ortom

The Indigenous People of Biafra has urged Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom to ensure the safety of the Igbo living in the state if he does not want the Eastern Security Network to move in.

In the press statement made available to SaharaReporters on Friday, the IPOB alleged that the Igbo residents in the state are being terrorised by killer Fulani herdsmen disguising as military men.

According to the statement signed by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, Igbo communities in the state are living in fear, thus asking Governor Ortom to respond to reinstating security in those areas.

The statement, however, further stated that the failure of Governor Ortom to protect the Igbo residents in the state would force the ESN to react in ensuring that.

“It has become very imperative that we the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, bring to the attention of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State how Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen are terrorising Igbo communities in his state. The unprovoked genocidal attacks by these murderous bands have intensified in the last one week.

“The world has to be aware of this atrocity which has persisted obviously because the governor failed to rise to his responsibility of protecting the lives and property of these innocent Igbo communities in his state.

“Recently, the Fulani terrorist herdsmen disguised as soldiers and abducted so many people in some Igbo communities. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, must take responsibility for securing these communities or IPOB would move in our gallant Eastern Security Network, ESN, operatives to do the needful.

“For weeks now, the people have been terrorised by hooded Fulani military men on an evil mission. These communities are living in fear and some have already run away from their homes.”

The group declared that it would not tolerate the situation any longer.

“We can never allow Fulani terrorists to decimate any Biafran community. We will no longer tolerate any unprovoked attack against our people irrespective of where they reside. Governor Ortom must act now or ESN will rise to the occasion! ESN will launch a serious operation to chase the killer Fulani out of Benue if Governor Samuel Ortom cannot protect Igbo Biafrans living in Benue.

“The Benue government must as a matter of urgency ensure that the Chief of Ataloga and others abducted are released, and no harm befalls them, otherwise, ESN will unleash its venom in the state against the Fulani.

“Based on our findings, the worst hit of Fulani herdsmen attack is Ataloga community where men in military uniform kidnapped three innocent locals. The victims include the Chief of the community, Mazi Boniface; IPOB Coordinator, and the youth leader of the Ndigwe community. Others include Chief Simon Nweke from Ndiighe in Ado LGA; and Patrick Nweke, Youth President of Ndiighe in Ado LGA," the statement said.

Also, the group enumerated some communities affected in the state, adding that some of the Igbo villages belonging to Ebonyi State were erroneously incorporated into Benue State.

“Other Igbo villages under siege now in Izi, Oju LGA of Benue State are Edele village, Ogbala Izi village, Onyenu village, Obokata village, Ekpuphu village and Idele Izi village.

“Others are Ndi Nwankwo village, Osidi village, Usebe village, Eka village, Ikari village, Ameka village, Edear village, and others.

“In Inikiri Izi in Ado LGA, the besieged villages include IniKiri village, Okputu village, Amaeka village, Ojiegbe village, Odun village, Echeri village, One village, and Odoke village.

"Others are Ameulla village, Obusirike village, Eri village, Epkekere village, Ndigbaraoso village, Odi village, Opkoricho village, and others.

“These are villages in Ebonyi State mistakenly carved into Benue State, and Governor Samuel Ortom must secure and protect them. We need an explanation of why he failed to protect these harpless folks from Fulani terrorists' attack.

“Intelligence report at our disposal indicates that Fulani terrorists camped and operate from that axis, enter Ebonyi State, Enugu State, and Cross River State where they launch an attack on our people and move back. But now IPOB and ESN are prepared, and won't allow them any breeding the ground in our ancestral land!”