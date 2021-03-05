Troubled Villagers Flee Borno Community, Dikwa Over Constant Terrorists' Attacks

The Director-General, Centre for Justice on Religion and Ethnicity in Nigeria, Kallamu Musa Ali Dikwa, disclosed this while speaking with SaharaReporters on Friday.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 05, 2021

Many villagers in the Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno state have reportedly fled their homes for Ajiri town in the Mafa Local Government Area, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Dikwa the map SaharaReporters Media via Google Map

According to him, the community has endured several attacks in the past but the recent one made all the young people in the community flee for fear of being killed.

Kallamu, however, said members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) did not kill any civilians but rather targeted soldiers.

He said, "Most of our people have moved from Dikwa to Ajiri in Mafa Local Government Area. From Mafa to Dikwa, there is a big town called Ajiri; the people moved there. We are only managing, the situation is very terrible. 

"Moving around that area is now very dangerous. The ISWAP people didn't really attack civilians, their target was the military and when the military ran away, they burnt down the office of a non-governmental organisation and some LG offices but they didn't kill anybody. The people who left DIkwa for Ajiri were young people while the old ones remained. 

"ISWAP came around 5 pm and operated till 10 am. I still spoke with some of my people at Dikwa yesterday evening.

"ISWAP terrorists have re-strategised now, there is really no Christian in that place. If you see Christians, it's those who work with NGOs or the military, so they hardly attack their fellow Muslims. When they come, their target is the military, they haven't killed or taken away anyone so far. The military has taken over now from ISWAP."

