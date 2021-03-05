Zamfara No-fly Zone Directive Shows Nigeria Is At War — Aare Ona Kakanfo

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said the current situation of things in the country is proof that the nation is ‘at war’.

He noted that for the Nigerian government to announce Zamfara state a no-fly zone was an indication of war.

Gani Adams

Gani Adams, who spoke at a press briefing in Lagos on Friday, said a stakeholders' meeting, scheduled for March 17, will proffer the next line of action for Yoruba in terms of security and economy.

He called on different stakeholders and traditional rulers in the South-West region to participate in the conference.

He said, “When you have certain part of Nigeria's territory that you cannot fly to for security reason, it is an indication of war and when the drum of war is beating, you have to prepare yourself. We are not saying we want war, but self-defense is not a crime.

“We can’t fold our arms when these criminals show more than 200 AK-47s (and) ammunition, it is an indication of war and anybody that is telling you that no war in Nigeria is deceiving him or herself. If the federal government can announce no flying zone in Zamfara, that was a statement of war.”

He, however, described the recent shoot-on-sight directive given by the Presidency as a welcome development.

He added: “It’s in order, any person with AK-47 in the bush should be shot. As herders, you can move around with cutlass in the bush because you may get to certain place and need to cut some grass but gun without being licensed is a security threat.

“If you allow herders to carry AK-47, you have to allow our farmers to also carry AK-47 because they are both in the same line of profession which is agricultural sector.”