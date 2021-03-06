BREAKING: Bandits Attack Federal Airport Quarters In Kaduna, Abduct Nine Persons

Gun-wielding bandits have attacked the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria quarters in Kaduna, abducting about nine persons.

The nine abductees include a whole family of six, a housewife and her two children.

It was learnt that the bandits gained access to the quarters through the airport runway at about 12.30 am on Saturday.

Sources said the incident lasted for hours as military personnel engaged the bandits, but sadly the attackers had their way.

According to TVC News, the bandits later went away on motorcycles with their abductees.

This is the first time the FAAN quarters is experiencing such an attack despite growing security concerns in the state.

Efforts to get reactions from the police have not yielded results.