COVID-19 Vaccine: Government Budgets N10.6billion For Transportation, Kano, Lagos, Katsina Get Largest Share

The government also earmarked N1.4billion for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment while N373million was set aside to purchase Adverse Events Following Immunisation kits, otherwise known as AEFI kits.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2021

The Federal Government, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, has set aside more than N10.6billion to transport the COVID-19 vaccine to the 36 states and the 774 Local Government Areas with Kano, Lagos and Katsina leading the pack.

The government also earmarked N1.4billion for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment while N373million was set aside to purchase Adverse Events Following Immunisation kits, otherwise known as AEFI kits.

This was contained in a document obtained by PUNCH on Friday, which was presented to the 36 governors during a meeting between representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Governors Forum.

The document titled, "Estimated Budget for States Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines (end-to-end)" showed that Kano State, which has 44 local government areas, has the highest budget for transportation at N685.4million while N558.6m will be spent on distributing the vaccines to Lagos State, which is the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About N476million would be spent on distributing vaccines in the President's home state of Katsina, while N396.3million will be spent in Oyo State.

Bayelsa, which has just eight local government areas, has the lowest budget for vaccine transportation which is N121million.

The total amount of money earmarked for the transportation of vaccine, procurement of Personal Protective Equipment, AEFI kits and sensitisation was summed up at N12.7billion.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had on December 22, 2020, told the Senate that the Federal Government would need about N400billion to vaccinate 70 per cent of Nigeria's population.

The Senate leadership subsequently asked Ehanire to bring a budget while they promised to give it immediate consideration.

However, it was learnt that as of Friday, no supplementary budget had been sent to the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Governors Forum has said it would facilitate the timely release of counterpart funds from state governments to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out exercise's success.

The NGF also appealed to the Federal Government for logistics support for the 36 state governments to succeed in the vaccination exercise.

Governors of the 36 states made the appeal after a virtual emergency meeting of the NGF on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Nigeria recorded a major milestone in its medical history by receiving 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID – 19 Vaccine.

The vaccine was received through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Assess Facility popularity known as COVAX.

The Chairman of the NGF, Kayode Fayemi, said the meeting had only one agendum, which was a discussion on the administration of the first batch of the COVAX AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which the government of Nigeria received on March 2, 2021.

According to him, governors received briefings from the Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, who was in company with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: I Tested Positive For COVID-19, Says Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Health Minister Lists Categories Of Nigerians Not Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How I Used Herbs To "Cure" My COVID-19 Infection – Obasanjo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19 Vaccine Not Our Business In Kogi, We Have More Serious Issues – Governor Bello
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Wish COVID-19 Vaccine Had Saved My Late Dad Killed By The Virus —First Person Vaccinated In Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Airways Passengers Can Now Buy N20,000 COVID-19 Test
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 15 People, Abduct Hundreds In Sokoto
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Tested Positive For COVID-19, Says Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Court Fines Daddy Freeze N5Million Over Sexual Affair With Married Woman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Health Minister Lists Categories Of Nigerians Not Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Abductors Of Osun Travellers Suspected To Be Fulani, Says Police Commissioner
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Fani-Kayode Beat Me During Pregnancy, Drugged Me, Ex-Wife Tells Court
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Yola-Based Mother Of Two Dies During Sex With Lover, Police React
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics My Ex-Wife Stabbed People While Trying To Kill Me, Our Children—Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Is Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Operating Bureau de Change?'— CACOL Demands Probe Of $2million, N17million Allegedly Stolen From Monarch’s Palace
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How I Used Herbs To "Cure" My COVID-19 Infection – Obasanjo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad