COVID-19 Vaccine Not Our Business In Kogi, We Have More Serious Issues – Governor Bello

The governor, who has repeatedly denied the presence of the virus in his state, said that COVID-19 is a minute aspect of the state's challenges, adding that Kogi tackled other diseases like Yellow Fever and Lassa Fever without much noise about its efforts.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2021

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that the COVID-19 virus is not the business of people in his state, adding that the state has "more pertinent" issues to tackle.

Bello stated this on Friday when he featured on "Politics Today", a Channels Television programme.

The governor, who has repeatedly denied the presence of the virus in his state, said that COVID-19 is a minute aspect of the state's challenges, adding that Kogi tackled other diseases like Yellow Fever and Lassa Fever without much noise about its efforts.

"COVID-19 is not our business in Kogi State. We have more prominent issues, more pertinent issues, more serious matters that we are attending to in Kogi state," he said.

"Insecurity that we met, we've tackled it and several others. Disunity, we met it on the ground and we have united Kogi State, not COVID-19.

"COVID-19 is just a minute aspect of what we're treating in Kogi state or handling in Kogi State. There have been outbreaks of Lassa Fever, Yellow Fever — those we handled without making noise about it."

He noted that if the Federal Government makes vaccine available to the state, he would ensure that those who wanted them to come forward and get vaccinated.

Bello, however, said he doesn't need the vaccine as he is healthy.

"If the Federal Government is gracious enough and gives us COVID-19 vaccine, we will equally sensitise our people, who wish to take it to come forward and take the vaccine," he said.

"But I'm not going to subject the people of Kogi state to vaccination; I will not make them guinea pigs."

When asked if he would take the vaccine publicly like his counterparts, he said: "I don't need the vaccine; nothing is wrong with me. I'm hale and hearty — 100 per cent hearty."

See Also PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine: Government Budgets N10.6billion For Transportation, Kano, Lagos, Katsina Get Largest Share 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Health Minister Lists Categories Of Nigerians Not Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Tested Positive For COVID-19, Says Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics My Ex-Wife Stabbed People While Trying To Kill Me, Our Children—Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How I Used Herbs To "Cure" My COVID-19 Infection – Obasanjo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine: Government Budgets N10.6billion For Transportation, Kano, Lagos, Katsina Get Largest Share
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Uzodinma, Okorocha Supporters Clash Over Plan To Recall Ex-Governor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 15 People, Abduct Hundreds In Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Court Fines Daddy Freeze N5Million Over Sexual Affair With Married Woman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Yola-Based Mother Of Two Dies During Sex With Lover, Police React
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Health Minister Lists Categories Of Nigerians Not Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Tested Positive For COVID-19, Says Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military One Dead As Policemen, Soldiers Clash In Abuja, Youths Burn Down Police Station
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics My Ex-Wife Stabbed People While Trying To Kill Me, Our Children—Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Is Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Operating Bureau de Change?'— CACOL Demands Probe Of $2million, N17million Allegedly Stolen From Monarch’s Palace
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Why I Dropped Out Of UI Medical School At 500Level – Benue Wheelbarrow Pusher
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How I Used Herbs To "Cure" My COVID-19 Infection – Obasanjo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad