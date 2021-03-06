Five Killed As Troops, Bandits Engage In Gun Battle In Katsina

Four bandits and a soldier have been killed after troops of the Nigerian Army encountered bandits in the Marina community in the Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The army said on Saturday that the troops attached to Operation Hadarin Daji on Thursday had a gun battle with the criminals, during which four bandits were killed.

In a release, the military noted that the troops captured two AK-47 rifles and one motorcycle belonging to the bandits.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Mohammed Yerima, said that the army would continue to dominate the areas for more surveillance.

The army spokesman said, "Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji while conducting a clearance operation against armed bandits and other criminal elements on Thursday, engaged and killed four armed bandits, captured arms and motorcycle during an encounter with the armed bandits in Marina village in Safana LGA of Katsina State.

"The unconfirmed number of armed men with an unspecified number of rustled cattle were sighted and intercepted along Batsari-Runka road. However, in an attempt to escape from the troops' onslaught, the bandits sporadically fired in the troops' direction, but the troops responded with superior.

"During the encounter, four-armed bandits were neutralised while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds. The troops also captured two AK-47 rifles and one motorcycle belonging to the bandits. Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter. Troops have dominated the general area and are trailing the escaping bandits."