How Gambia Dictator, Yahya Jammeh’s Men Killed My Brother, 59 Others – Nigerian Recounts

Enagameh told Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission that his brother, Paul Enagameh, then 28, was missing in 2005 while seeking to migrate to Europe.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2021

A Nigerian man, Kehinde Enagameh, whose brother was among about 59 West African migrants killed in Gambia in 2005 by a paramilitary unit controlled by then-President Yahya Jammeh, has demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

Enagameh told Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission that his brother, Paul Enagameh, then 28, was missing in 2005 while seeking to migrate to Europe.

Paul Omozemoje Enagameh of Nigeria who was arrested and forcibly disappeared in The Gambia in 2005. hrw

He (Kehinde) later learned from a friend that Gambian authorities had arrested and killed his brother.

But for many years, he was unable to learn any more until the killing of the migrants received international attention in recent years.

“Since my brother went missing 15 years ago, we have been searching for the truth about what happened to him. It’s been painful and traumatic for the whole family,” Kehinde Enagameh said.

“I want Yahya Jammeh and those involved in my brother’s killing to be brought to justice.”

Paul Enagameh was one of nine Nigerians killed in the massacre, according to a 2008 report by the Nigerian High Commission in Gambia. Most of the other Nigerian victims have not been identified.

In addition to the Nigerians, about 44 Ghanaians and nationals of Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo are believed to have been killed over several days in July 2005.

On February 25, a former senior officer of Gambia’s National Intelligence Agency testifying at the truth commission presented a list of 51 migrants who had been arrested, the first time that an official list of the arrested migrants has been produced.

That list, which includes a “John Amase” from Nigeria, was compiled after eight other migrants, including several Nigerians, had already been killed.

A 2018 report by Human Rights Watch and TRIAL International, based on interviews with 30 former Jammeh-era officials, found that Jammeh’s closest associates in the army, the navy, and the police detained the migrants. Then the “Junglers,” a unit of Gambian soldiers operating under Jammeh’s orders, summarily executed them.

In July 2019, three former Junglers testified publicly before the truth commission that they and 12 other Junglers had carried out the killings on Jammeh’s orders. One of the officers, Omar Jallow, recalled that the operation’s leader told the men that “the order from … Jammeh is that they are all to be executed.”

Previous official attempts to investigate the massacre have been stymied or flawed. Ghana attempted to investigate the killings in 2005 and 2006 but was blocked by the then-Jammeh government.

In 2008, the United Nations and the Economic Community of West African States formed a joint investigative team, which produced a report in April 2009 that was said to have concluded that the Gambian government was not “directly or indirectly complicit” in the deaths and enforced disappearances.

It blamed “rogue” elements in Gambia’s security services “acting on their own” for the massacre. However, the UN/ECOWAS report has never been made public despite repeated requests by the victims and by five UN human rights experts. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

MUST WATCH! Nigerian Combined Military Force Attack Unarmed Biafrans On Their Praying Ground In Abia
Human Rights How Nigerian Soldiers Shot Defenceless Biafra Protesters And Loaded Their Corpses Into Vans
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption #ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire Released Amid Massive Protests In Zimbabwe
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion EFCC, Cyber Stalking And The Threat To Freedom Of Expression In Nigeria By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Missing $4.6 Million: Governor Dickson Behind My Ordeal, Says Detained Civil Servant
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Again, 152 Nigerians Return From Libya
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Police Panel To Investigate Sexual Abuse At IDP Camps
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Court Fines Daddy Freeze N5Million Over Sexual Affair With Married Woman
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Why I Dropped Out Of UI Medical School At 500Level – Benue Wheelbarrow Pusher
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Yola-Based Mother Of Two Dies During Sex With Lover, Police React
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Sokoto Polytechnic Shut After Female Student Stabs Roommate To Death
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military One Dead As Policemen, Soldiers Clash In Abuja, Youths Burn Down Police Station
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 15 People, Abduct Hundreds In Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal FLASHBACK: Fani-Kayode Mocking SaharaReporters In Attempt To Cover Up Domestic Abuse Reports In 2018
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Is Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Operating Bureau de Change?'— CACOL Demands Probe Of $2million, N17million Allegedly Stolen From Monarch’s Palace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Are Brothers, Oshiomhole Says, Embraces Obaseki In Edo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Baptist, ECWA Attack Kwara Government Over Hijab Policy In Schools
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad