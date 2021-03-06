How I Used Herbs To "Cure" My COVID-19 Infection – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday said he used a mixture of herbs to "cure" the COVID-19 infection when he tested positive.

Obasanjo added that a professor of medicine was the one who advised him to use the herbs, saying that 80 per cent of all drugs had their origin in local herbs.

The former President, who turned 84 on Friday, said this at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, while making remarks at a colloquium to celebrate his birthday.

The colloquium, which took place simultaneously online and offline, was themed, “Reflection on Governance and Changes for Post-pandemic Leadership in Africa.”

The event attracted hundreds of guests who participated virtually from Nigeria, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, and Singapore.

When he tested positive, Obasanjo called his daughter, Dr Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, an epidemiologist, informing her of the development.

He said Iyabo’s verdict was that the result might be faulty and required further tests.

He said, “It will surprise you that I tested positive for COVID-19. I called them to come and test me. They came on a Saturday. I didn’t get the result until the following Wednesday. It came out positive, but I didn’t see any symptoms.

“When they returned three days after, they tested me and said I had tested negative. My daughter, Iyabo, is an epidemiologist and I called her. She said maybe they tested me at the later stage of my being positive.

“I told her I had no symptoms and she said it could be a faulty result. But I was tested positive. Since then, I have been tested negative three times.

He said, “I used herbs because a professor of medicine told me that herbs should not be ignored. He said 80 per cent of drugs had their origin in local herbs.

“The herbs will boost your immunity. A professor told me that every living thing has an inbuilt process of healing. While doctors care, God does the healing.”

The former President called for collective efforts to tackle the pandemic, urging African leaders to pool their resources to buy vaccines.