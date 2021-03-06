Sex For Mark: Appeal Court Dismisses OAU Lecturer's Appeal

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2021

On Friday, a Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, struck out the appeal filed by a former lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Richard Akindele, who was convicted for demanding sex for marks from one of his students, Monica Osagie.

Earlier, the management of the university had fired the randy lecturer following the offence.

He had, however, served and completed his jail term and was released from prison in 2020.

Not satisfied with the judgement of the lower court, Akindele challenged the judgement at the appellate court.

The appellant challenged his conviction because the High Court lacked the jurisdiction to try him, Punch reports.

In the appeal filed by Akindele's counsel, Mr Ijatuyi, he argued that the case ought to have been heard at the National Industrial Court since the offence bordered on the matter that happened at his workplace.

But the respondent's counsel, E.A. Shogunle, in his argument, said the jurisdiction of the National Industrial Court in criminal matters is not exclusive.

Having agreed with the respondent's counsel, the appellate court, in its verdict, dismissed Akindele's appeal and upheld the High Court's judgment.

