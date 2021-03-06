Two Nigerians Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Ghana For Kidnapping, Murder Of Girls

The two Nigerians, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji, have been found guilty of kidnapping and killing the four Takoradi girls.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2021

Two accused persons behind the kidnapping and subsequent murder of four Takoradi girls has been sentenced to death by the Sekondi High Court in Ghana.

The judgement was given today, Friday, March 5.

The convicted persons have 30 days to appeal the judgement.

The High Court presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, an Appeals Court Judge with additional responsibility as High Court judge, gave the sentence after the 7-member jury found them guilty.

Samuel Udeotuk Wills and John Oji were charged for kidnapping and murder after the bodies of Ruth Abakah, 19, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, Ruth Love Quayson,18 and Priscilla Koranchie, 15, were discovered in their apartment following months of a national search for the victims.

The two pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy and murder.

The two have been standing trial since 2019 over the four girls who went missing in 2017.

