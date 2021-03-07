Gunmen Abduct Two Travellers On Ibadan-Ife Expressway

Two persons have been abducted by gunmen at Wasinmi community end of the Ibadan-Ife Expressway near Ikire Town In Osun State.

The victims were the driver of a commercial bus and a passenger who were waylaid on Saturday evening on the expressway.

Gunmen

According to sources, immediately after the incident, police operatives at a checkpoint close to the scene of the crime engaged the abductors in an exchange of gunfire.

But the abductors were said to have escaped into the bush with their victims.

The spokesperson for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying operatives had been deployed to the scene of the crime.

She also said three suspects had been arrested.