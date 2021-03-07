Lagos Police Demand N200,000 From Mother To Get Back Missing Boy They Had Given To Wrong Woman

The Lagos State Police Command is presently withholding a nine-year-old boy from his mother, Chibuike Iheanacho, who has been missing from home in Imo State for about four years and found in Lagos State.

The police at the Alakara division, which covers the area where the boy was found and rescued, told the mother, Joy Iheanacho, to bring N200,000 as their “transportation fare” to enable them go and bring the child where he is being kept.

SaharaReporters learnt that the nonchalant police officers in Alakara division, after Joy had shown up at the station as the mother of the rescued child, claimed they had given the boy to another woman and that she had gone to Imo State.

Hence, they needed N200,000 to go and retrieve him.

A Facebook post had announced weeks ago that one Chibuike was rescued by the police and urged members of the public who recognised the boy to come forward with evidence.

The Facebook post was from one Damien Lincoln and it reads, “We found a child by the name, Chibuike Ogbonna, who is nine years old. He is fair in complexion and speaks English and Igbo languages. He hails from Agba in Oboama, Ohaji Local Government Area of Imo State. He is presently in Ojo Police Division, Lagos State.

“The Lagos State Police Command gratefully assisted and reposted so that if any of his family members see it, they can call this number.”

It was learnt that the boy was moved from Ojo division inward town to Alakara division in the Mushin area.

Speaking in a recorded video clip, the mother, Joy, lamented that she did not have N200,000 to give the police.

She, however, called on Nigerians to come to her rescue as she was desirous of reuniting with her son after four years.

She said, “What brought me here is that I was looking for my child for about four years now. The boy was returning from school and I didn’t see him.

“I then saw a post on Facebook that he had been found. I then went to the police station. I now went to the Alakara Police Station. They now asked me for his birth certificate, immunisation card and antenatal cards. I brought all the documents and then asked them to give me my child, they still refused.

“The police explained that one woman came from Imo State and they had given the boy to her. And as they had carried my son to Imo State, the police asked me to bring N200,000 so that they can go to Imo State and bring back my child.

“This is why I am crying out to Nigerians. I don’t have any N200,000 to give. I want Nigerians to help me. I want people to help me. It is my child I want.”