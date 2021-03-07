Nigerian Army Buries Commanding Officer, Four Others Killed By Boko Haram

The soldiers were killed during an attack by the insurgents on a military base in the Marte Local Government Area of Borno state.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 07, 2021

The Nigerian Army has buried a commanding officer, Major Bedan Ishaya and four other soldiers killed by suspected members of Boko Haram on February 14.

The soldiers were killed during an attack by the insurgents on a military base in the Marte Local Government Area of Borno state.

Channelstv
Ishaya was said to have led a reinforcement of soldiers from the 22 battalion to Marte to support dislodged troops when they were ambushed.

The bodies of the late major, a sergeant, two lance corporals and a private soldier were all laid to rest on Saturday at the Maimalari Cantonment Military Cemetary.

Deputy Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Felix Omoigui while condoling with the families of the fallen heroes, said it was a grim day in the division. 

He said, “Today is indeed a sad day for all of us; our officers and soldiers who fought gallantly before their death were exemplary, unfortunately they had to pay the supreme price.”

Commanding officer Bedan Ishaya was buried in Maiduguri on March 6, 2021.

He assured the families of the fallen heroes that the death of slain soldiers would not be in vain, maintaining that the army was committed to winning the fight against insurgency.

“We want to assure you that we will do all our best to ensure this insurgency is brought to an end soonest. We have lost a lot with their departure from us: the Nigerian nation as a whole has lost; the theatre and of course the family has lost,” the Deputy theatre commander said.

“I want to encourage you to be strong. God knows why he called them back; for those of us that are alive we will have to be strong so I enjoin us, as painful as it is, for us as a family to be strong and move on with our lives.”

Boko Haram had in February overrun Marte, and while most of the villagers ran away for safety, some were held by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen, who came with heavy machine guns and trucks, also took possession of the military formation in the community, including high profile fighting equipment and vehicles.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have become more ferocious in recent times.

The Nigerian army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 40,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military One Dead As Policemen, Soldiers Clash In Abuja, Youths Burn Down Police Station
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Troops Arrest Fulani Suspects With Vehicle Load Of Rifles In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Five Killed As Troops, Bandits Engage In Gun Battle In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Soldier, Girlfriend Supplying Ammunition, Uniforms To Bandits Arrested In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Wounded Soldiers Who Fought B'Haram Decry Neglect, Non-Payment Of Allowances
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Military Identities Of Policemen Killed By Soldiers In Taraba Revealed
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Are Brothers, Oshiomhole Says, Embraces Obaseki In Edo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education Sokoto Polytechnic Shut After Female Student Stabs Roommate To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Why We Won’t Obey South-West Govs’ Ban On Open Grazing – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Yola-Based Mother Of Two Dies During Sex With Lover, Police React
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta Dies
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports BREAKING: Blachowicz Beats Adesanya To Retain Light Heavyweight Title
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Governors Must Stop Being Timid And Demand Restructuring —Soyinka
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Unveil New Security Outfit In South-West, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta Dies Few Days To Retirement
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad