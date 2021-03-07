Oyo OPC Arrests Fulani Warlord, Isikilu Wakili Accused Of Terrorising Ibarapaland

Members of the Oodua People's Congress have arrested the dreaded Fulani warlord, Isikilu Wakili, accused of terrorising the people of the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State and its environs.

Our correspondent gathered that Wakili was arrested on Sunday morning, barely a week after the same OPC (faction of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Oba Gani Adams) arrested his deputy and some other members of his gang.



A series of videos posted by the OPC on Sunday showed Wakili, dressed in a green outfit, at the back of a vehicle being driven into Ayete, the headquarters of the local government area.

Wakili was said to have been arrested with four of his children, who were accused of shooting at the OPC men.

The Coordinator of the OPC in Oyo State, Mr Rotimi Olumo, confirmed the arrest to our correspondent on the telephone.

He said, "Our men arrested him today (Sunday) at around 7am.”

According to reports, Wakili, whose origin the residents of Ibarapa don’t know, is said to be more infamous than the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Abdulkadir Saliu, who was ejected from the area recently. He also reportedly works with dozens of herders, described as his disciples. He and his disciples have allegedly seized hectares of farmlands at Ayete, raped women in the town, and kidnapped people for ransom.