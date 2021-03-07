Oyo PDP Group Accuses Governor Makinde, NWC Team Of Manipulating Process Of Primaries

A group within Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi-led committee saddled with the responsibility of conducting chairmanship and councillorship primaries for the state PDP of bias.

The group, known as Oyo PDP like-minds, in a press statement on Sunday claimed that the electoral and monitoring committee led by Senator Ningi from Bauchi State had shown it was acting a script written for them by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, and his cabal.

Seyi Makinde

The group also accused Makinde of imposing his choice of candidates on the 33 local government areas of the state.

While expressing their disappointment in the committee, the group said Ningi and his committee members have not executed a single task given to them by the National Working Committee of the party but rather enjoying at Carlton Gate Hotel in Ibadan, where they are lodged.

The statement reads, "It is very disappointing that the members of the approved Oyo State local government council elections' electoral monitoring committee, led by Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, are nothing but paid agents, who are in Oyo State to further escalate the internal crisis of our party.

"It was pathetic that the Ningi-led committee that was expected to conduct free, fair, and credible primary elections within our party here in Oyo State, has done nothing since its members landed in Ibadan. None of the committee members has seen elsewhere in the state except Carlton Gate Hotel, in Ibadan where they are lodged.

"As of today, the crisis emanated from party primaries is at its peak but, the committee sent by National Working Committee, are only busy rectifying selected names of chairmen and councillors given to them by Governor Seyi Makinde and his cabals.

"As of today, Sunday, March 7th, we have clear evidence that the Ningi-led committee has colluded with the said cabals and already approved the names of some selected aspirants as candidates for upcoming local government elections without considering the outcry of party members for primaries.

"Thou, it is not surprising, as Senator Ningi and his committee members are busy drinking, eating, and catching fun at Carlton Gate Hotel, in Ibadan because Governor Seyi Makinde has once said, he knows that PDP chieftains and leaders, even NWC hse price tags. It is just unfortunate that questionable party chieftains like Senator Ningi and others were the ones sent to Oyo State to further deepen the crisis in Oyo PDP through their incredible process of producing chairmanship and councillorship.

"Immediately Ningi was approved as the chairman of Oyo State local government elections electoral monitoring committee, our group concluded that the party primaries in our state would never be free, fair, and credible. The said Senator Ningi, who has no good profile in his state, Bauchi, and values within his state PDP was chosen to lead a political committee in Oyo State.

"We are not surprised because Governor Makinde paid for submissive agents like Ningi and others at the national level because he already knew that people like them would easily act his written script for Oyo PDP local government primaries.

"Knowing that 147 chairmanship and 808 councilorship aspirants purchased nomination forms, the Ningi-led committee never considered the pain and conditions of the aspirants because they already collected their own share of the money. All they are trying to do is to execute the job they had been paid to do by Governor Seyi Makinde and his cabals."