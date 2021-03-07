Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital

The Oyo State Police Command on Sunday arrested and detained three members of the Odua People's Congress (OPC) who arrested one Iskilu Wakili, said to be a notorious Fulani man known for causing violence in the Ibarapa area of the state.

The police in a statement by the police public relations officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi said the house of Wakili was burnt and that a woman, whose identity has yet to be ascertained, was burnt in the fire.

The statement read, "Police would like to inform the general public that at about 0900 hrs of date (7th March 2021), information was received that a group of persons, (later found out to be members of the Odua Peoples Congress- OPC), had invaded Kajola community in Ibarapa axis of the state.

"The invasion was reportedly aimed at arresting one Wakili, a Fulani by tribe, who is alleged to be the sponsor and mastermind of various criminal attacks against the people/farmers of Yoruba origin in the community.

"The State Commissioner of Police has quickly moved into action and preliminary findings revealed that some OPC members went to Kajola community in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

"While there, the house of the Wakili in question was set ablaze, while a female (the identity of whom has yet to be ascertained) was burnt in the fire and Wakili (about 75 years old and blind) with two (2) other persons were picked up. The three (3) of them are presently in the custody of the police. The Commissioner of Police has directed that Wakili (due to his frail appearance and state of health), be moved to the hospital, while others are being interrogated. Others being interrogated are the OPC members involved in arson and murder.

"Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that any person or group of persons from any region or tribe that has been found culpable to have committed any criminal act(s) in the state would not be spared, but would be arrested and dealt with according to extant laws.

See Also Insecurity Oyo OPC Arrests Fulani Warlord, Isikilu Wakili Accused Of Terrorising Ibarapaland

"Therefore, it is worthy of note that the good people of Oyo State and the general public should rest assured that the officers and men in the Command would not derelict in their duty to bring to book criminal elements arrested for any infringement on the laws of the land, as adequate security measures have been emplaced against anything untoward while soliciting credible information from members of the public to enable the police and other security agencies clamp down on crime and criminality in the state. In conclusion, anybody that has any case against Iskilu Wakili should report it to the State Criminal Investigation Department, (CID) Iyaganku Ibadan for discreet Investigation."

SaharaReporters had reported how members of the OPC arrested the dreaded Fulani warlord accused of terrorising the people of the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State and its environs.

Oyo OPC Arrests Fulani Warlord, Isikilu Wakili Accused Of Terrorising Ibarapaland | Sahara Reporters

Our correspondent gathered that Wakili was arrested on Sunday morning, barely a week after the same OPC (faction of the Aare Ona Kakanfo...

READ MORE: https://t.co/gNCBm3YG66 pic.twitter.com/kiNF0F3UvG — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) March 7, 2021

Our correspondent gathered that Wakili was arrested on Sunday morning, barely a week after the same OPC (a faction belonging to the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Oba Gani Adams) arrested his deputy and some other members of his gang.

A series of videos posted by the OPC on Sunday showed Wakili, dressed in a green outfit, at the back of a vehicle being driven into Ayete, the headquarters of the local government area.

Wakili was said to have been arrested with four of his children, who were accused of shooting at the OPC men.

The Coordinator of the OPC in Oyo State, Mr Rotimi Olumo, confirmed the arrest to our correspondent on the telephone.

He said, "Our men arrested him today (Sunday) at around 7am.”

According to reports, Wakili, whose origin the residents of Ibarapa don’t know, is said to be more infamous than the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Abdulkadir Saliu, who was ejected from the area recently. He also reportedly works with dozens of herders, described as his disciples. He and his disciples have allegedly seized hectares of farmlands at Ayete, raped women in the town, and kidnapped people for ransom.