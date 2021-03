Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta of the Supreme Court has died.

According to the information made available to TheNigerialawyer Justice, Ngwuta died on Sunday morning.

A source informed TNL that he died in his sleep at his official residence in Abuja.

Justice Ngwuta was getting set for his retirement from the Supreme Court on March 30, 2021 upon attainment of 70 years mandatory retirement age.

Ngwuta was born in 1951.