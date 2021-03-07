Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta Dies Few Days To Retirement

Justice Ngwuta was getting set for his retirement from the Supreme Court on March 30, 2021 upon attainment of 70 years mandatory retirement age.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 07, 2021

Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta of the Supreme Court has died.

According to the information made available to TheNigerialawyer Justice, Ngwuta died on Sunday morning.


See Also News Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta Dies 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

A source informed TNL that he died in his sleep at his official residence in Abuja.

Justice Ngwuta was getting set for his retirement from the Supreme Court on March 30, 2021 upon attainment of 70 years mandatory retirement age.

His family has not made an official statement, but SaharaReporters learnt that he died in Abuja on Sunday  morning, less than a month to his retirement. 

A source close to he family said, "I can confirm to you that Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta is dead. I am confirming to you but I don't want my name out. Unfortunately, he died some days before his retirement. Right now, I cannot give you any other information but he has gone."

The deceased was born in 1951 in Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local Government Area in Ebonyi State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal ECOWAS Court Orders Nigerian Government To Pay German N65million Over 11-Day Illegal Detention
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Fani-Kayode Beat Me During Pregnancy, Drugged Me, Ex-Wife Tells Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech National Assembly Lacks Power To Pass Hate Speech Bill –Falana
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal Court Dismisses Obanikoro Human Rights Lawsuit Against EFCC
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME Teenager Jailed For Robbing Policeman In Edo
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Are Brothers, Oshiomhole Says, Embraces Obaseki In Edo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Sokoto Polytechnic Shut After Female Student Stabs Roommate To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Why We Won’t Obey South-West Govs’ Ban On Open Grazing – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Yola-Based Mother Of Two Dies During Sex With Lover, Police React
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta Dies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports BREAKING: Blachowicz Beats Adesanya To Retain Light Heavyweight Title
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Buries Commanding Officer, Four Others Killed By Boko Haram
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Governors Must Stop Being Timid And Demand Restructuring —Soyinka
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Unveil New Security Outfit In South-West, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad