Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta Dies Few Days To Retirement

Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta of the Supreme Court has died.

According to the information made available to TheNigerialawyer Justice, Ngwuta died on Sunday morning.



A source informed TNL that he died in his sleep at his official residence in Abuja.

Justice Ngwuta was getting set for his retirement from the Supreme Court on March 30, 2021 upon attainment of 70 years mandatory retirement age.

His family has not made an official statement, but SaharaReporters learnt that he died in Abuja on Sunday morning, less than a month to his retirement.

A source close to he family said, "I can confirm to you that Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta is dead. I am confirming to you but I don't want my name out. Unfortunately, he died some days before his retirement. Right now, I cannot give you any other information but he has gone."

The deceased was born in 1951 in Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local Government Area in Ebonyi State.