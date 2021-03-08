Abandoned By Army, Wounded Soldier In Wheelchair, Mohammed Begs Nigerians For Help

“I'm now calling on all Nigerians to come to help me as I have no one to assist me. Please, I don’t want my life to end like this. I have no one currently as I’m an orphan.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2021

A soldier, Abdullahi Umar Mohammed of the 212 battalion in Maiduguri, Borno State has accused the Nigerian Army of deceiving and abandoning him after an accident he had with two of his colleagues.

Mohammed told SaharaReporters that life has been difficult for him since 2015 when they had the accident along Maraban/Jos Expressway in Kaduna.

He added that the two colleagues, Jamilu Ahmed and Peter Hamisu, died in the accident.

“I have written several letters to the army; they should please take care of me. I’m a poor person, I don’t have the kind of money needed for my treatment. I know people who had the same injury I sustained but are now walking well, some are walking with sticks. I feel pain everywhere all over my body, even in my leg,” he said.

“It’s sad that the army can abandon me like this, so sad. I met with the former Chief of Army Staff (Lt Gen Tukur Buratai) who promised to help me then but nothing was done till he was sacked by the President. Nigerians can as well help me to walk again.

"I'm a gallant soldier who is ever ready to serve my fatherland but this is how life has changed my situation. I cannot walk, I cannot urinate unless with the aid of pipe and rubber. I have a problem with my spinal cord. Nothing serious has been done by the commander.

“I'm now calling on all Nigerians to come to help me as I have no one to assist me. Please, I don’t want my life to end like this. I have no one currently as I’m an orphan.”

Mohammed’s details:
Name: Abdullahi Mohammed Umar
Bank Account Details: 0061256256, Union Bank
Phone Number: 09034378737
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Army Berates Sheikh Gumi For Alleging Bandits Were Killed, Attacked By Non-Muslim Soldiers To Cause Chaos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Buhari’s Shoot-on-sight Order Means Military Must Invade All Bandits' Forests —CDHR
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Female Soldier Raped By Bandits Appeals Dismissal
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Military Nigerians Commend Soldier Arrested For Criticising Service Chiefs, Call For His Immediate Release
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Military Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Who Asked Colleagues Not To Kill #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Military Nigerian Army Declares 101 Soldiers Wanted For Fleeing Boko Haram Attacks In Borno, Freezes Bank Accounts
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency FLASHBACK: How Saudi Government Arrested, Detained Sheikh Gumi In 2010 For Allegedly Having ‘Link With Terrorist’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Approves Work Permit For Nigerian Graduates, Other International Students
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Four Men Killed In Ibarapa After Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili —Gani Adams
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Won’t Obey South-West Govs’ Ban On Open Grazing – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jonathan’s Power Minister, Wakil Sent To Prison Over Alleged N27 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Berates Sheikh Gumi For Alleging Bandits Were Killed, Attacked By Non-Muslim Soldiers To Cause Chaos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Lagos Police Fires DPO, Senior Officers For Allowing Clubbing In Their Area
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Leaders Sponsoring Crisis In South-West Over 2023 Polls Won't End Well —Oluwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity ESN Has Captured Notorious Fulani Bandits' Leader Terrorising Benue, Others, Mohammed Isa —Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad