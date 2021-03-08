Abandoned By Army, Wounded Soldier In Wheelchair, Mohammed Begs Nigerians For Help

A soldier, Abdullahi Umar Mohammed of the 212 battalion in Maiduguri, Borno State has accused the Nigerian Army of deceiving and abandoning him after an accident he had with two of his colleagues.

Mohammed told SaharaReporters that life has been difficult for him since 2015 when they had the accident along Maraban/Jos Expressway in Kaduna.

He added that the two colleagues, Jamilu Ahmed and Peter Hamisu, died in the accident.

“I have written several letters to the army; they should please take care of me. I’m a poor person, I don’t have the kind of money needed for my treatment. I know people who had the same injury I sustained but are now walking well, some are walking with sticks. I feel pain everywhere all over my body, even in my leg,” he said.

“It’s sad that the army can abandon me like this, so sad. I met with the former Chief of Army Staff (Lt Gen Tukur Buratai) who promised to help me then but nothing was done till he was sacked by the President. Nigerians can as well help me to walk again.

"I'm a gallant soldier who is ever ready to serve my fatherland but this is how life has changed my situation. I cannot walk, I cannot urinate unless with the aid of pipe and rubber. I have a problem with my spinal cord. Nothing serious has been done by the commander.

“I'm now calling on all Nigerians to come to help me as I have no one to assist me. Please, I don’t want my life to end like this. I have no one currently as I’m an orphan.”



Mohammed’s details:

Name: Abdullahi Mohammed Umar

Bank Account Details: 0061256256, Union Bank

Phone Number: 09034378737

