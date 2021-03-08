BREAKING: EndSARS: Lawyer Who Filed Case Against Pastor Adeyemi, Davido, Falz, 47 Others Is Fake, Says NBA

The NBA said Okeke was not called to the bar and the NBA would further take legal and prosecutorial steps against Okeke in the case.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2021

A lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke, who filed a criminal complaint before an Abuja Magistrate Court over the actions of 50 persons, including celebrities during the October 2020 EndSARS struggles, has been confirmed to be fake and never called to the bar.

The Nigerian Bar Association confirmed on Monday that Okeke was fake and not on the list of directory of lawyers in Nigeria.

Kenechukwu Okeke BarristerNG.com

SaharaReporters learnt that the NBA reported Okeke via an official letter to the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kubwa.

At the hearing of the matter on Monday, the case was called up and there were introductions from the celebrities, others and applicant, Deji Adeyanju’s lead counsel, Samuel Ihensekhien and Kenechukwu Okeke, who appeared as the first defendant, and as a counsel for himself.

The NBA Abuja Capital Chairman, Chukwuemeka Clement, also appeared in this case as amicus curea (a friend of the court).

At the commencement of the case, Ihensekhien informed the court that in view of the avalanche of court process filed by all parties in the case, there was a need for a clear date to be taken by the honourable court to hear all pending applications. See Also Legal #EndSARS: Lawyer Who Filed Complaint Against Sam Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Falz, 47 Others Alleged To Be Fake 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

This application by the applicant’s counsel was acceded to by the court, and he further informed the court that by an official letter filed by the NBA the chairman of Abuja capital  that the purported first defendant in the case, Okeke, who has been filing different court processes all over Nigeria was actually not a lawyer.

The NBA said Okeke was not called to the bar and the NBA would further take legal and prosecutorial steps against Okeke in the case.

Reacting  to the above, the NBA Capital Bar Chairman, Chukwuemeka and a representative of the NBA aligned with the applicant’s counsel’s submission and informed the court of an official NBA letter evidencing all the submissions above and further documentary evidence and authentication from NBA website that Okeke was not a lawyer.

He  informed the court that the NBA would be prosecuting Kenechukwu Okeke for impersonation in the case, and in view of all the above, the FCT High Court presided by Justice Bello Kawu then adjourned the case to March 30, 2021.

Okeke, who appeared in court, was visibly angry and seen by people in court to be behaving in an unruly manner and shouting, and the presiding judge had to caution him to be careful as the honourable court was in charge of its proceedings. Consequent upon this, the court adjourned the matter.

Okeke failed to grant an interview to newsmen as he had promised before court sitting and was seen rushing away from the FCT court.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS How I Was Almost Killed During #EndSARS Protest —Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
#EndSARS Adeboye’s Son Leads #EndSARS Protest, Hoodlums Attack Youths
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
#EndSARS Pro-government Thugs Burn Protesters Cars In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerian Senate Asks President Buhari To Immediately Address Citizens
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Approves Work Permit For Nigerian Graduates, Other International Students
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency FLASHBACK: How Saudi Government Arrested, Detained Sheikh Gumi In 2010 For Allegedly Having ‘Link With Terrorist’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Won’t Obey South-West Govs’ Ban On Open Grazing – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jonathan’s Power Minister, Wakil Sent To Prison Over Alleged N27 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Leaders Sponsoring Crisis In South-West Over 2023 Polls Won't End Well —Oluwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lagos Police Fires DPO, Senior Officers For Allowing Clubbing In Their Area
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Four Men Killed In Ibarapa After Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili —Gani Adams
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity ESN Has Captured Notorious Fulani Bandits' Leader Terrorising Benue, Others, Mohammed Isa —Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fani-Kayode Calls For Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili's Son, Says He Killed 10 People In Four Days
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad