BuhariMustGo: Women, Students Mark International Women's Day With Protest In Abuja, Plan #OccupyNigeria Season 2

Some women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on Monday staged a protest against hunger, hardship and insecurity in the country, calling for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his perceived incompetence.

The protest, which held at Gwako Community in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, was part of the activities planned by the residents to register their anger and displeasure at the government's neglect of women's affairs.

The protesters described the insecurity and economic situation in the country as worrisome and uncalled for.

Speaking with journalists, their spokesperson, Stell Ajadi, said lack of basic amenities such as potable water, electricity, good roads and healthcare facilities in the community, led to the protest.

Ajadi condemned the President's silence over the persistent attacks by bandits and herdsmen on communities and citizens across the country.

She said, “We need empowerment, no money to do business. We don't have potable water. The government deliberately abandoned and neglected us in the community. We are wives and mothers and we are suffering.”

Similarly, the female students of the University of Abuja staged a peaceful protest to mark this year's International Women's Day at the mini campus of the school located at Gwagwalada to demand adequate security in all educational institutions.

The students, who chanted "Buhari Must Go" as they moved around the campus, condemned the incessant killings and kidnapping of students from their schools by armed bandits in Niger and Zamfara states.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “Buhari must go", "Our children must be safe in schools", "Say no to bad government and insecurity", and "Women are the bearer of seed of eternity.”

One of the protesters identified as Victoria David, said security operatives are seemingly helpless and incapable of handling the insecurity that plaguing the country.

She called on security agents to double their efforts and change their strategies in securing the country from disgruntled elements.

“Security agents seem helpless, our people are being killed and kidnapped on a daily basis without any solution in sight. Buhari must resign,” she said.

Similarly, some activists in the FCT on Monday, painted walls of major areas with 'Buhari Must Go' inscriptions to create awareness.

Checks by SaharaReporters within the city showed that the graffiti was scribbled conspicuously all over the walls of major bridges, walls and bus stop at Wuse 2, Federal secretariat, Central Area and Area 3.

The hashtag #BuhariMustGo recently trended and gained traction on Twitter and other social media platforms following the worsening security situation in the country.

Activists have continued to mobilise Nigerians across the states to get ready for another round of protest tagged "#OccupyNigeria Season 2" to demand good governance and accountability.

They also condemned Buhari’s deafening silence in the heat of unwarranted killing and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians by bandits and killer-herdsmen.

It will be recalled that security operatives on February 13, 2021, brutalised and arrested unarmed young Nigerians who had gathered at Lekki toll gate in Lagos following the decision by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses to reopen the tollgate.

The decision was met with stiff opposition by Nigerians who participated in the hijacked #EndSARS protest.

According to them, the toll gate should not be opened until all victims of the #EndSARS Protest get justice.