Central Bank Of Nigeria To Pay N5 For Every $1 Sent And Received From Abroad

This was disclosed by the nation’s apex bank in a press release signed on Friday by the Director of Trade and Exchange Department, A.S Jibrin.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2021

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced it will pay the senders and beneficiaries of dollars doing transactions with commercial banks.

This was disclosed by the nation’s apex bank in a press release signed on Friday by the Director of Trade and Exchange Department, A.S Jibrin.

In the statement titled ‘Introduction of the CBN’s Naira 4 Dollar Scheme for Diaspora Remittances’, the CBN stated that it would pay N5 on all one-dollar financial remittances as an enticement for senders and receivers transferring money, though it specified that the promo will last only for two months.

“In an effort to sustain the encouraging increase in inflows of diaspora remittances into the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) hereby announces the introduction of the ‘CBN Naira 4 Dollar Scheme’, an incentive for senders and recipients of International Money Transfers.

“Accordingly, all recipients remittances through CBN licensed IMTOs shall henceforth be paid N5 for every USD1 received as remittance inflow.

“In light of this, the CBN shall, through commercial banks, pay to remittance recipients the incentive of N5 for every USD1 remitted by the sender and collected by the designated beneficiary. This incentive is to be paid to recipients whether they choose to collect the USD as cash across the counter in a bank or transfer the same into their domiciliary account. In effect, a typical recipient of diaspora remittances will, at the point of collection, receive not only the USD sent from abroad but also the additional N5 per USD received.

“Please note having discussed with banks and IMTOs, the scheme takes effect from Monday, 8 March 2021 and ends on Saturday, 08 May 2021.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money Naira Gains As Politicians Pump ‘Election Dollars’ Into Economy
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Money Ihedioha As A PDP Man Is Only Interested In Imo's Treasury, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption N-Power Beneficiaries Lament Extortion In Ebonyi
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Money Akeredolu Allocates N25m For Office Stationery In Ondo 2019 Budget
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Investigate N500bn Audio To 'Open Can Of Worms In CBN' Says HEDA
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy Lagos Leads Highly Indebted States With More Than N1 Trillion Debt
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Why We Won’t Obey South-West Govs’ Ban On Open Grazing – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Oyo OPC Arrests Fulani Warlord, Isikilu Wakili Accused Of Terrorising Ibarapaland
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Jonathan’s Power Minister, Wakil In Abuja Over Alleged PHCN Fraud
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Fire Outbreak Around Aso Villa Probably Caused By Burning Cigarette – Presidency
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Leaders Sponsoring Crisis In South-West Over 2023 Polls Won't End Well —Oluwo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Takoradi Girls: Amnesty International Kicks Against Death Sentence For Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sex Scores Arrested In Anambra For Holding Gay Party In Hotel
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Meghan Says She Contemplated Suicide After Marrying Prince Harry
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports UFC 259: Adesanya Earns $1m After Loss To Blachowicz
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad