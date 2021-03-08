ESN Has Captured Notorious Fulani Bandits' Leader Terrorising Benue, Others, Mohammed Isa —Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, says that members of the Eastern Security Network have captured a notorious leader of a gang of Fulani bandits, identified as Mohammed Isa.

Kanu said this in a statement released by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Monday.

In the statement, the IPOB leader commended the ESN operatives for having Isa in their custody.

Kanu, in the statement, said Isa and his gang had been attacking peaceful communities in Benue State and its environs.

Recall that the IPOB last week warned Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to protect Igbo residents from the killer Fulani herders disguising as military men in the state or ESN would take charge.

Barely a week after the warning, the IPOB leader boasted the arrest of the alleged criminal.

Kanu also sent another warning to other people disturbing the peace of the South-East region and their sponsors.

"I want to commend men and women of the Northern Command of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the successful capture of Mohammed Isa, the notorious leader of Fulani bandits and killers in the Lower Benue.

"This individual and his gang of murderers have been terrorising peaceful farming communities in Benue and nearby states.

"I reiterate my warning to Miyetti Allah and their sympathisers in Aso Rock that our noble quest to rid our land of all manner of criminality, ostensibly Fulani terrorists and killers, will continue unabated until our farmlands and forests are safe and secure."

