Gunmen Kidnap Police Officer In Edo

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2021

A senior officer with the Edo State Police Command has been kidnapped.

It was gathered that gunmen broke into the Benin residence of the victim, identified as ASP Clement Amoko, in the early hours of Sunday and whisked him away.

He was reportedly taken away in the presence of his wife and children.

A source told DailyTrust that the abductors had already contacted the family members to demand a ransom.

The police have reportedly commenced an operation for the release of the officer.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Princewill Osaigbovo, confirmed the incident, saying: "The DPO of Ogida division just confirmed the incident. An investigation is on to rescue the officer."

