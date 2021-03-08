Lagos Police Arrest 56 Suspected Criminals In 3 Days

Men of the Lagos State Police Command between Friday and Sunday arrested 50 suspected criminals at Imota, Igbokuta, Adamo, and Emure areas of Ikorodu.

The suspected criminals were nabbed during a series of operations carried out by the Commissioner of Police's Strike Force.

Their arrest was revealed in a press release by the command signed by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday.

In the statement, the police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, said the police would fight criminality in the state with vigour.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has restated that the command will make Lagos State very hot for criminals, especially cultists, who terrorise the good people of the state,” the statement partly read.

The PPRO stated that the suspects included 38 males and 12 females while a lot of weapons were recovered from them.

“The police boss re-echoed the command’s readiness to tackle and decimate criminals in the state while confirming the arrest of fifty (50) suspected armed robbers and cultists at Imota, Igbokuta, Adamo, and Emure in Ikorodu area of the state during a string of operations carried out by the Commissioner of Police's Strike Force between Friday, 5th and Sunday, 7th March, 2021.

“The thirty-eight (38) male and twelve (12) suspects include Oladunni Abiodun, m, 20, Dosumu Oluwaseun, 22, Segun Adelaja, 29, Gbamila Iyabo, f, 26, wife of the Number 1 of Aye Confraternity in Igbokuta, arrested with one pump action loaded with 8 rounds of cartridges, Salisu Islamiyat, f, 29, wife of the Number 1 of Aye Confraternity in Emure, arrested with a locally-made pistol with some live cartridges, Abiodun Abbey, m, aka Oju Ogunle, alleged to have killed more than twenty (20) people in Ikorodu area, and 44 others.

“Other items recovered from them include guns, live ammunition, and cartridges, assorted charms, berets with confraternity logos, paraphernalia of office of the confraternity, and some dangerous weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police also confirmed the arrest of the six (6) suspected cultists at the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state by the police operatives attached to Elemoro Division in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police on consonant raids of the criminals' hideouts in Eti Osa Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects arrested include Adeyemi Hassan, m, Adesoye Yusuf, m, Yusuf Sadiku, m, Isaila Adebanjo, m, an ex-convict who is the leader of Aye Confraternity, Mosuru Ojo, m, and Tajudeen Ramon, m.

"The Lagos CP, also, in the statement has instructed the police heads of divisions and areas to buckle up in defeating all manner of delinquencies in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has put all area commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the state on their toes to ensure that the state is rid of cultism, crimes, and criminality. He further charged them to spread and embrace the principles of the community policing concept of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, to have effective policing of their respective areas and the state at large.

“He has ordered for prompt investigation and prosecution of the cases as necessary arrangements have been made by the Lagos State Government to consistently fast-track judicial processes in the state.”