Missing Boy: Three Women Are Claiming Same Child Woman Alleged Was Given To Wrong Person— Lagos Police

Joy had in a viral video alleged that the police officers asked her to bring N200,000 as their “transportation fare” to enable them facilitate the release of the child where he was being kept.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2021

The Lagos State Police Command has countered a statement by a woman, Joy Iheanacho, that her son had been given to another woman by Alakara Police Station.

Joy had in a viral video alleged that the police officers asked her to bring N200,000 as their “transportation fare” to enable them facilitate the release of the child where he was being kept.

According to her, Chibuike Iheanacho, went missing from home in Imo State four years ago on his way home from school and was thereafter found in Lagos State.

According to her, a Facebook user, Lincoln Damien, announced weeks ago that one Chibuike was rescued by the police and urged members of the public who recognised the boy to come forward with evidence.

The Facebook post reads, “We found a child by the name, Chibuike Ogbonna, who is nine years old. He is fair in complexion and speaks English and Igbo languages. He hails from Agba in Oboama, Ohaji Local Government Area of Imo State. He is presently in Ojo Police Division, Lagos State.

“The Lagos State Police Command gratefully assisted and reposted so that if any of his family members see it, they can call this number.” See Also Police Lagos Police Demand N200,000 From Mother To Get Back Missing Boy They Had Given To Wrong Woman 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Joy, however, claimed she was asked to bring N200,000 but did not have it.

She said, “What brought me here is that I was looking for my child for about four years now. The boy was returning from school and I didn’t see him.

“I then saw a post on Facebook that he had been found. I then went to the police station. I now went to the Alakara Police Station. They now asked me for his birth certificate, immunisation card and antenatal cards. I brought all the documents and then asked them to give me my child, they still refused.

“The police explained that one woman came from Imo State and they had given the boy to her. And as they had carried my son to Imo State, the police asked me to bring N200,000 so that they can go to Imo State and bring back my child.”

Reacting to her claim, however, the command's police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the allegations made by
the 'mother of the child' were untrue.

He stated that about three women had already claimed to be the mother of the boy. 

Adejobi described the case as very delicate hence it is being investigated by the police in collaboration with the Imo State Command to retrieve the boy and commence further probe. 

He said, “The command has been briefed on this case. The allegation of the woman in this video is false and unfounded as the command is having three (3) mothers claiming a boy. The boy allegedly got missing sometime (ago) but was found at Ojo Division, Lagos.

“He was later taken to the Juvenile Welfare Centre at Alakara for investigation. A woman came to claim him and sent him to another woman in Imo State. This woman in the video appeared on Friday to claim the same boy that she was told that he had been seen and published on Facebook. 

“So she had not even set her eyes on the boy before she started claiming the boy and accusing the police baselessly. The case is a complex and sensitive one. The command will be professional about it and make sure the facts emerge. 

“We are on it and we will do the needful as urgently as possible. We are working with the Imo State Command to retrieve the boy and commence further police actions.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lagos Police Fires DPO, Senior Officers For Allowing Clubbing In Their Area
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Invite Social Media Influencer Over Tweet Against APC Supporter
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Police Frustrated Efforts By Young Woman Allegedly Raped, Assaulted By Employer To Get Justice
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM 40 Youths, District Leader Arrested In Gombe For Protesting Against Imposed King, Cleric Alleges
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights BLOOD ON UNIFORMS (3): In Nigeria’s South-east, No Justice For Several Killed, Injured During Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Approves Work Permit For Nigerian Graduates, Other International Students
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency FLASHBACK: How Saudi Government Arrested, Detained Sheikh Gumi In 2010 For Allegedly Having ‘Link With Terrorist’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Won’t Obey South-West Govs’ Ban On Open Grazing – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yoruba Leaders Sponsoring Crisis In South-West Over 2023 Polls Won't End Well —Oluwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jonathan’s Power Minister, Wakil Sent To Prison Over Alleged N27 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Lagos Police Fires DPO, Senior Officers For Allowing Clubbing In Their Area
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Four Men Killed In Ibarapa After Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili —Gani Adams
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity ESN Has Captured Notorious Fulani Bandits' Leader Terrorising Benue, Others, Mohammed Isa —Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fani-Kayode Calls For Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili's Son, Says He Killed 10 People In Four Days
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad