NDLEA Arrests Drug Trafficker With Three Parcels Of Cocaine At Lagos Airport

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2021

A suspected notorious drug trafficker, Hassan Bishi Taiwo, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) for being in possession of three parcels of cocaine concealed in a false bottom created in his suitcase.

Hassan was intercepted at the E-Arrival Hall of the MMIA upon his arrival onboard an Ethiopian airline flight around 1.30pm on Friday.

Bag containing three parcels of cocaine NDLEA

According to the Commander, MMIA command of the agency, Ahmadu Garba, the suspect has been plying his illicit trade through some Middle East countries.

“The suspect came into Nigeria through Addis Ababa but he actually travelled to Addis Ababa from Abuja. Upon a thorough search, we discovered another ticket on him while our findings also show that he has been plying his criminal trade through some Middle East countries.”

Also, narcotic officers attached to a courier company in Lagos have intercepted 500 grammes of unaccompanied cocaine going to the United Arab Emirates and concealed inside the walls of packed cartons containing clothes.

