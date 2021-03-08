Ogun Residents Tell Benin Republic Officials How Killer Fulani Forced Them Out Of Nigeria In Viral Video

They were forced to migrate following incessant attacks by murderous Fulani herders killing people indiscriminately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2021

A video has attested to the fact that Ogun residents escaped from their killer Fulani-terrorised communities to the neighbouring Republic of Benin.

In the video released by a traditional ruler in one of the Yewa villages of Ogun State, scores of people were being questioned by officials of the Republic of Benin. 

A man answered in English after a translator asked him about the reasons for their exodus to their territory.

The man replied that they were forced to migrate following incessant attacks by murderous Fulani herders killing people indiscriminately.

This video has proved wrong the statement credited to the Ogun State Government that no Nigerian from the troubled villages left for Benin Republic. 

"We left because of the crisis in our country, that’s why we are here," the man said in the video.

"We are forced to migrate from this place. By force, it's not by willingness. Both the women and men migrated.

"They have killed many people, and many people have lost their lives. People are still migrating. It is because of the Fulani crisis.

"The Fulani are killing the people anyhow. They will migrate from one village to another.

"They just kill people. That's why people are scared. They moved down to this place." 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Four Men Killed In Ibarapa After Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili —Gani Adams
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity ESN Has Captured Notorious Fulani Bandits' Leader Terrorising Benue, Others, Mohammed Isa —Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fani-Kayode Calls For Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili's Son, Says He Killed 10 People In Four Days
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Minister’s Niece In Jos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police Treat Us Like Criminals While They Pamper Fulani Warlord Terrorising Ibarapa, Wakili — OPC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How APC Chieftain, Danu, Customs Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government Of N51 Billion, Wired N2.5 Billion To Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Approves Work Permit For Nigerian Graduates, Other International Students
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency FLASHBACK: How Saudi Government Arrested, Detained Sheikh Gumi In 2010 For Allegedly Having ‘Link With Terrorist’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Won’t Obey South-West Govs’ Ban On Open Grazing – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jonathan’s Power Minister, Wakil Sent To Prison Over Alleged N27 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Leaders Sponsoring Crisis In South-West Over 2023 Polls Won't End Well —Oluwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lagos Police Fires DPO, Senior Officers For Allowing Clubbing In Their Area
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Four Men Killed In Ibarapa After Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili —Gani Adams
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity ESN Has Captured Notorious Fulani Bandits' Leader Terrorising Benue, Others, Mohammed Isa —Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fani-Kayode Calls For Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili's Son, Says He Killed 10 People In Four Days
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad