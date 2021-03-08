Scores Arrested In Anambra For Holding Gay Party In Hotel

It was gathered that the police raided a hotel in the area, where the suspected gays were having a party following a tip-off.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2021

The police in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Sunday, arrested scores of suspected gays in the area.

File Photo

A police source said, "The officers arrested an undisclosed number of them, mostly men of different age brackets."

An indigene of the community, who corroborated the police source, said, "The gays were holding a party at the facility when trouble ensued, leading to the invitation of policemen from the Ukpo Police Division.

"The suspects attempted fleeing in all directions when the policemen arrived, leading to the destruction of ceilings and other items in the hotel.

"The suspects were taken to the command's anti-cult office in Ukpo for investigation."

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, told Punch that the incident report had not been brought to his knowledge.

