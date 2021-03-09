25 Killed As Soldiers, Boko Haram Clash In Borno

According to a military signal seen by SaharaReporters on Tuesday, seven soldiers also sustained injuries while fighting the insurgents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2021

No fewer than 25 suspected terrorists and two soldiers died on Monday when troops of the Special Forces Brigade in Borno State engaged Boko Haram members in a gun battle at Chikingudu, a community in the Marte Local Government Area of the state.

About 25 AK-47 rifles, three anti-aircraft guns, three general purpose machine guns, two automatic grenade launchers (AGL), and two gun trucks, among other arms and ammunition were also recovered by troops.

The signal read, “Sequel to elements of 402SF Bde encounter with BHTs on 8 Mar 21, additional details indicated that SF troops cleared Missene (an abandoned village where BHTs {Boko Haram terrorists} assemble to attack Marte and Dikwa, etc.), Hausari and Chukun Gudu villages in Marte LGA. 

“Troops made contact with the enemy 3km from Chukun Gudu as apparently a top Amir had his family and assets in Chukun Gudu. The SF troops engaged them stoutly. Casualties on troops are 2KIA and 7WIA.

“Enemy casualties are over 25 elements killed. Items recovered are over 25 x AK47 rifles, 5 x FN rifles, 3 x AA guns, 3 x GPMG, 2 Automatic Grenade Launchers (AGL), 2 x enemy gun trucks (originally NA vehicles) and one x CJTF Hilux vehicle, among others. Troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high.”

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, waiting in ambush for them.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

SaharaReporters, New York

