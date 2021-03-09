BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As NURTW Members Clash In Ondo

“The drivers, armed with dangerous weapons, are currently attacking one another and their personal vehicles as traders and commuters scampered for safety,” a resident said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2021

Many persons have been feared dead as commercial drivers are currently disrupting socio-economic activities in Akure, Ondo state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the crisis involved factions of the drivers’ union known as National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

SaharaReporters Media

“The drivers, armed with dangerous weapons, are currently attacking one another and their personal vehicles as traders and commuters scampered for safety,” a resident said.

Scores of people were also said to have sustained injuries.

The clash, which is still ongoing, started around 8 am on Tuesday, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The Ondo State government had last Monday suspended the activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria and NURTW.

The government, through the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties, Dr Doyin Odebowale, said the suspension was to allow both unions to meet and settle their differences to prevent violent clashes between them.

He pointed out that it was greed that was causing the fight as well as the money sharing formula between the two transport unions.

According to him, the ticket printed by the Ondo State Internal Revenue Services would be sold to commercial drivers for the sum of N300.

He warned that anybody caught selling any other ticket would be arrested and prosecuted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Move OPC Men Who Arrested Oyo Fulani Warlord, Wakili To Abuja After Top Presidential Aide’s Directive
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity #BuhariMustGo: Women, Students Mark International Women's Day With Protest In Abuja, Plan #OccupyNigeria Season 2
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Also A Victim Of Kidnapping, I Paid Millions As Ransom For My Sons Last Year – Suspected Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Shoot-On-Sight Directive: Go After Killer Herders With AK-47, Don't Frame Local Hunters, Igboho Warns Security Operatives
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Nigerian Army Berates Sheikh Gumi For Alleging Bandits Were Killed, Attacked By Non-Muslim Soldiers To Cause Chaos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Move OPC Men Who Arrested Oyo Fulani Warlord, Wakili To Abuja After Top Presidential Aide’s Directive
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity #BuhariMustGo: Women, Students Mark International Women's Day With Protest In Abuja, Plan #OccupyNigeria Season 2
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram My Encounter With Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Experience In Sambisa Forest – One of Kidnapped Chibok Schoolgirls
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fani-Kayode Calls For Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili's Son, Says He Killed 10 People In Four Days
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Knock EFCC Chair, Bawa For Condemning Staff To Scorching Sun For A Meeting
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Amotekun Arrests 16 Hausa Gunmen Heading For Oyo Town, Recovers 18 Rifles
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency FLASHBACK: How Saudi Government Arrested, Detained Sheikh Gumi In 2010 For Allegedly Having ‘Link With Terrorist’
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Four Men Killed In Ibarapa After Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili —Gani Adams
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Also A Victim Of Kidnapping, I Paid Millions As Ransom For My Sons Last Year – Suspected Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad