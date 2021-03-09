EFCC Arrests 10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Port Harcourt

Items recovered from the suspects include a blue-coloured Toyota Sienna XLE 2006 bus, a black-coloured Mercedes Benz C240 car and an ash-coloured Toyota Camry car.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2021

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested ten suspected internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. 

The suspects are Eberechi Kelvin; Promise Amadi; Golden Wopara; Abraham Okparuelu; Godwin Omeh; Iheanacho Chigaemezu; Paul Effiong; Nelson Uwoajgeaga; Samuel Collins and Meshack Aniekan. 

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the agency's head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwajuren, said the suspects were arrested following verified intelligence about their suspicious involvement in internet-related fraud.

Uwajuren added that they were apprehended at God City Estate, Rumualgu, and 23, Sam Mba Close, off NTA, Akparale Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.  

He added that items recovered from the suspects include a blue-coloured Toyota Sienna XLE 2006 bus, a black-coloured Mercedes Benz C240 car and an ash-coloured Toyota Camry car.  

Others are 11 mobile phone devices, four laptops, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, one power bank and one bluetooth speaker. 

The agency said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

