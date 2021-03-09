EXPOSED: Multi-billion Mansion Being Built By Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele In Ministers’ Hill Area Of Abuja

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 09, 2021

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Move OPC Men Who Arrested Oyo Fulani Warlord, Wakili To Abuja After Top Presidential Aide’s Directive
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption APC Chieftain, Danu Who Defrauded Nigerian Govt Of N51 billion Fled To Dubai After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Lots Of Bad Things Happened In Nigerian Army From 2010-2015 – Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Also A Victim Of Kidnapping, I Paid Millions As Ransom For My Sons Last Year – Suspected Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Move OPC Men Who Arrested Oyo Fulani Warlord, Wakili To Abuja After Top Presidential Aide’s Directive
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption APC Chieftain, Danu Who Defrauded Nigerian Govt Of N51 billion Fled To Dubai After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Real Iskilu Wakili At Large, Not The Old Man In Police Custody, Fani-Kayode Alleges
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fani-Kayode Calls For Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili's Son, Says He Killed 10 People In Four Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram My Encounter With Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Experience In Sambisa Forest – One of Kidnapped Chibok Schoolgirls
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Storm National Assembly, Evicted Policemen, Demand To See Senate President, Speaker
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police I Can Remain In Office Till 2023 – IGP, Adamu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Wakili: Police Release OPC Members Who Arrested Suspected Fulani Warlord
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Health Union Leader, Silas Adamu, Wife, Daughter Die In Car Accident
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Knock EFCC Chair, Bawa For Condemning Staff To Scorching Sun For A Meeting
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Nigeria Launches Emergency Travel Passport For Citizens Abroad
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad