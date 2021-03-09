Nigeria Launches Emergency Travel Passport For Citizens Abroad

The NTP which is a travel document designed for a one-way travel to Nigeria only, replaces the Emergency Travel Certificate which is issued to Nigerians to return home in emergency situations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2021

The Nigerian government has launched a Nigerian Temporary Passport for Nigerians in the diaspora.

The document was launched on Tuesday by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Aregbesola, who spoke at the launch at headquarters of the Nigerian Immigration Service in Abuja, described the NTP as a new genre of passport that will be issued at Nigerian embassies and high commissions to Nigerians who want to return home but whose national passport is not available.

The NTP which is a travel document designed for a one-way travel to Nigeria only, replaces the Emergency Travel Certificate which is issued to Nigerians to return home in emergency situations in the case of loss or misplacement of their passport.

The temporary passport is ICAO compliant and it is valid for only 30 days before the date of travel.

Muhammad Babandede, the Comptroller-General of the NIS, who also spoke at the event described the temporary passport as a catalyst for Nigeria’s desire for effective identity management as it has a chip and surface personalisation.

“These features are an enhancement of the current Electronic Passport Management System,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Nigerians, Others Denied Visa Due To Trump 'Muslim Ban' Can Reapply—US
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel US Data Reveal Visa Denials For Nigerians Increased In 2018​
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes In Benue Killing Many
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Woman Beats Security, Tries To Sneak Into US-bound Delta Flight
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Air Peace Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Travel 73,000 Nigerians Killed In Road Crashes In Two Years -Ministry Of Transportation
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Move OPC Men Who Arrested Oyo Fulani Warlord, Wakili To Abuja After Top Presidential Aide’s Directive
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption APC Chieftain, Danu Who Defrauded Nigerian Govt Of N51 billion Fled To Dubai After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Real Iskilu Wakili At Large, Not The Old Man In Police Custody, Fani-Kayode Alleges
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fani-Kayode Calls For Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili's Son, Says He Killed 10 People In Four Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram My Encounter With Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Experience In Sambisa Forest – One of Kidnapped Chibok Schoolgirls
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Storm National Assembly, Evicted Policemen, Demand To See Senate President, Speaker
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police I Can Remain In Office Till 2023 – IGP, Adamu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Wakili: Police Release OPC Members Who Arrested Suspected Fulani Warlord
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Health Union Leader, Silas Adamu, Wife, Daughter Die In Car Accident
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Knock EFCC Chair, Bawa For Condemning Staff To Scorching Sun For A Meeting
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram 25 Killed As Soldiers, Boko Haram Clash In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad