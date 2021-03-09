One Injured As Police, Shiites Clash In Abuja

One person was said to have sustained an injury when police officers in Abuja reportedly fired teargas canisters at members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria during a peaceful protest to demand the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, were arrested by security operatives on December 14, 2015, after a clash between his followers and officers of the Nigerian Army.

On Tuesday, the protesting Shiites were intercepted at the federal secretariat when anti-riot policemen swooped in on them, firing teargas canisters at the IMN members.

There was confusion in the area as some members of the sect were beaten to a pulp by police officers while many others ran in different directions to avoid being assaulted.

One person, who reportedly sustained gunshot injury during the fracas, was whisked away by the police.

The Secretary of Academic Forum of the Movement, Abdullahi Musa, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Tuesday, described the attack as wicked, barbaric and unwarranted.

He said the movement would not be deterred in its demand for the release of its leader and his wife who have been in custody since December.

Meanwhile, normalcy has returned to the area as people were seen going about their normal businesses.