Protesters Demand Senate Report On Social Media Bill

Even though the proposed social media bill has yet to be passed into law, the Nigerian government is already involved in internet censorship coupled with the occasional attacks on freedom of expression.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2021

The coalition of civil society groups in Nigeria, on Tuesday, took to the streets of the Federal Capital Territory to protest the delay by the National Assembly to publish its report on the proposed social media bill.

The protesters, who displayed placards with various inscriptions, defied the heavy presence of security operatives at the unity fountain and called on the Nigerian Senate to publish the report of the public hearing conducted on the bill.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the Coalition, one of the protesters, Maryam Ahmed, described the bill as a threat to freedom of speech and digital freedom in Nigeria.

According to her, the bill sponsored by Senator Muhammed Sani Musa in November 2019, has remained a lingering threat to freedom of speech and digital freedom in Nigeria.

She said: “Today, one year after, the future of free speech and democracy in Nigeria is still at the mercy of a Senate that appears to be uninterested in publishing the report of the public hearing, wherein the bill was overwhelmingly rejected, nor willing to conduct a third reading on the bill where it is expected to be killed and buried eternally.

“The apparent lack of interest from the Senate in killing the social media bill suggests a sinister intent to pass the dangerous bill, which criminalises freedom of expression when Nigerians are least vigilant.

“Despite several international instruments that Nigeria is a signatory to and developments within the last one year that ought to serve as enough reasons to kill the social media bill, the red chamber remains unwilling to do so.”

She added that even though the proposed social media bill has yet to be passed into law, the Nigerian government is already involved in internet censorship coupled with the occasional attacks on freedom of expression.

She cited the recent restriction of access to the People’s Gazette website, an online news medium, by some telecommunication providers in Nigeria.

Ahmed said democracy can only be strong in Nigeria through the promotion of citizens’ rights, especially constitutionally guaranteed ones like the right to freedom of expression.

She said, “The social media has proven over and over to be a platform of equitable expression for Nigerians. To pass a bill like the social media bill will not only be a direct attack on equity and free speech, but it will fundamentally alter Nigeria’s democracy in ways that may lead to unforeseen troubles for the country.

“We are, therefore, propelled to demand again that the Senate must not delay any further to kill and bury the social media bill permanently.

"This follows a suspected intentional truncation of internet services in some parts of the country on October 20, 2020, during the #EndSARS protest, and particularly after the deadly attack on peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Move OPC Men Who Arrested Oyo Fulani Warlord, Wakili To Abuja After Top Presidential Aide’s Directive
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Oyo Police Detain OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Take Alleged Criminal To Hospital
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I’m Also A Victim Of Kidnapping, I Paid Millions As Ransom For My Sons Last Year – Suspected Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Military Lots Of Bad Things Happened In Nigerian Army From 2010-2015 – Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Your Allegations Of Nepotism, Muslim Marginalisation In ITF Baseless, Group Blasts MURIC Director
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Move OPC Men Who Arrested Oyo Fulani Warlord, Wakili To Abuja After Top Presidential Aide’s Directive
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police I Can Remain In Office Till 2023 – IGP, Adamu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fani-Kayode Calls For Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili's Son, Says He Killed 10 People In Four Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Real Iskilu Wakili At Large, Not The Old Man In Police Custody, Fani-Kayode Alleges
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Storm National Assembly, Evicted Policemen, Demand To See Senate President, Speaker
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption APC Chieftain, Danu Who Defrauded Nigerian Govt Of N51 billion Fled To Dubai After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 25 Killed As Soldiers, Boko Haram Clash In Borno
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Health Union Leader, Silas Adamu, Wife, Daughter Die In Car Accident
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Launches Emergency Travel Passport For Citizens Abroad
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Wakili: Police Release OPC Members Who Arrested Suspected Fulani Warlord
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram My Encounter With Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Experience In Sambisa Forest – One of Kidnapped Chibok Schoolgirls
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad