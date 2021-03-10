Bandits Abduct 40 Women In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities

A source told SaharaReporters that the gunmen abducted 30 women on Monday in Katsalle while 10 others were abducted in Unguwar Tukur on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have invaded two communities in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina state, abducting over 40 women.

The villages are Katsalle and Unguwar Tukur.

File Photo

“About 30 women were abducted in Katsalle village of Rafin Iwa ward on Sunday. This comes a day after they kidnapped 10 women in a neighbouring village of Unguwar Tukur.

“They invaded Katsalle around 12pm on Monday and began to shoot sporadically. They came on motorcycles.”

Katsina is one of the states most affected by terrorism and banditry in Nigeria's North-West region.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later. 

Also, on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were also kidnapped but rescued shortly after.

