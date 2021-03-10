Farmer’s Wife With Five Children Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Oyo

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2021

A wife of a farmer identified as Funmilayo Oluwadara has delivered a set of quintuplets in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the couple had five children before the quintuplets were born on Thursday, March, at Ayoka Clinic and Maternity Centre, Oke Ado, making their children 10.

The newborns, four girls and one boy, have however been exposed to an unhygienic atmosphere as people who went to the clinic had the opportunity to touch the babies.

The father of the babies, Idowu Oluwadara, 40, a Togolese farmer who came to Nigeria to find work, has been soliciting assistance from the government and the public to ensure adequate care is given to the five children.

