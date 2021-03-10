Herdsmen Attack: Bring Back Ogun Residents Who Fled To From Benin Republic, Senate Tells Nigerian Govt

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, asked the Nigerian Government to bring back the people of Yewa in Ogun State who fled their communities to the Republic of Benin following incessant herdsmen attacks.

It asked the Nigerian government to direct officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to see to the repatriation of the villagers.

The resolution followed a point of order raised by the Senator representing Ogun West, Tolu Odebiyi.

The red chamber also mandated relevant security agencies to restore law and order in the troubled communities.

Many Yewa residents have taken refuge at a makeshift Internally Displaced Persons camp located at Pobe in the Benin Republic, following the frequent attacks by Fulani herdsmen on Yewaland.

Some of the villages affected in Yewaland are Oha, Asa, Igbooro, Ibeku, Moro, and Agbon-Ojodu.

Areas such as Ohunbe, Asa, Agbon, Isuku, Kodera, Iselu, Iyana Meta, Ibeku, Eegelu, Ipobe, Igbo-oko and Iganna have been deserted by mostly women due to attacks by suspected herdsmen.

Some men have also had to leave with their families while others stayed behind to oversee their farms and other landed property.

Also, it was gathered that many farmers from the state taking refuge in the Benin Republic shunned the state government palliatives.

Though the government tried to woo them with a few bags of rice and some other stuff to return to the country, the residents insisted that they would not return to their villages until security improved in Nigeria.