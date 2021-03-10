How Bandits Killed 10 Miners, Abducted 100 Others In Zamfara – Emir

The monarch said the incident occurred on March 2 but was overshadowed by the abduction of Jangebe schoolgirls.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2021

The Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, says no fewer than 10 miners operating between Anka and Maru Local Government Areas of Zamfara have been killed by bandits.

Ahmad, who is also the Chairman of the state Council of Chiefs, disclosed this when the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lucky Irabor led service chiefs on an assessment visit to Governor Bello Matawalle.

File Photo CrisisGroupOrg

He added that the bandits also abducted over 100 persons during an invasion of a mining site in the area.

Ahmad lamented how bandits regularly attack miners and steal their money and belongings.

“The bandits have been attacking those involved in artisanal mining and carting away their money and property.

“There is a disconnect between miners and bandits in the state, so we were surprised when the declaration of ‘no fly zone’ was recently slammed on our state over suspected arms supply and illegal mining when the state does not even have an airport.

“We know that there are states with more security challenges than Zamfara and we expected that if such order would be issued, it should also cover such states.

“Our artisanal miners, who are licenced, have been very helpful to the state’s economic growth and they have played significant roles in ameliorating the hardship faced by Internally Displaced Persons in the state by supporting them,” he said.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

