Oyo APC Leaders Want Makinde To Abandon PDP, Join Them–Governor’s Spokesperson

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2021

Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that the All Progressives Congress in the state is making moves to bring the governor to the party and abandon the Peoples Democratic Party which brought him to power.

Adisa, in a statement, noted that the “plot to lure Makinde to the APC” did not, however, come as a surprise to the governor.  

The CPS added that the opposition APC was scared of a woeful performance in Oyo in the 2023 governorship election and therefore wanted Maknide to join its train.

He said, “Rather than claim that Makinde wants to defect, the truth the APC elements should tell the world is that their party is attempting to lure the performing governor.”

The CPS added that Makinde has not bothered to respond to their criticisms because he is focused on service delivery to the people.

On the farmers/herders’ crisis, Adisa said the governor had remained on the side of the law and always insisted that criminals must be fished out without ethnic profiling

There has been crisis in the South-West PDP in the recent months with former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, believed to be at loggerheads with Makinde over the control of the party in the South-West.

Makinde, the only PDP governor in the region, has come under severe pressure and criticisms from Fayose and his camp, which might reshape Makinde’s future in the party ahead of 2023.

