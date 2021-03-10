Repent Within Two Months Or Face Serious Consequences, Matawalle Tells Bandits

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has given two months ultimatum to all bandits in the state to either repent and surrender their weapons or face severe consequences from the security personnel.

Addressing journalists in Gusau House on Tuesday, Matawalle said the government would punish any bandit that refused to surrender within the stipulated time.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle

He maintained that the Federal Government would soon deploy additional 6,000 soldiers to help the state government fight the recalcitrant bandits.

He said, "I have given you up to two months to surrender your weapons and also repent and the government would fight any bandit that refused to accept the peace process."

He called on the local government sole administrators and the traditional rulers to monitor their respective areas and report to the government if there was an attack to take action.