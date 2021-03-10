Tanker Drivers Block Lagos-Benin Expressway Over Murder Of Two Drivers By Suspected Herdsmen

Drivers of petroleum tankers and other articulated heavy vehicles have reportedly blocked the Benin-Ore highway, at Ofosu, a community between Edo and Ondo states, over the alleged murder of two of their colleagues by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday night.

Tankers

According to reports, the suspected herdsmen carted away an undisclosed amount of money from their victims after killing them.

The angry drivers, who blocked the ever-busy highway at the military checkpoint, refused all plea made to them by other motorists to vacate the road for a free flow of traffic.

They insisted that the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, must address them before they would reopen the road for use.